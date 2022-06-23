Tripura By-polls CM Manik Saha offers prayers at Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha offered prayers at Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Agartala and paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder, Syama Prasad Mookerjee ahead of voting for the 4 Assembly Constituencies of the state. The CM is contesting for the first time in a direct election in his political career. Manik Saha is contesting from Town Bardowali Constituency.