Tripura becoming a land of opportunities, says PM Modi on 50th Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 21 extended his greeting to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their Statehood Day. PM Modi addressing the 50th Statehood Day of Tripura said, “The wisdom of the people of Tripura has contributed a lot in the new phase of development in which Tripura is moving towards a new height. Today Tripura is becoming a land of opportunities. “Today on one hand Tripura is doing commendable work in providing pucca houses to the poor, while on the other hand, it is also adopting new technology rapidly. Tripura is one of the 6 states in the country where new technology is being used in housing construction,” PM added.