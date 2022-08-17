Tribals of Naxal-prone Abujmarh in Chhattisgarh now get 4G internet facility

Tribals of Naxal-prone Abujmarh in Chhattisgarh's Narayapur district, who used to travel 3-4 kilometres to use the internet are now getting unfettered access to the web through the 4G network facility after towers were set up. Narayanpur Collector Rituraj Raghuvanshi said, "There was no internet connectivity in Abujmarh, Sonpur and other areas so far. We've installed towers and are providing them with internet services. Very soon, the entire district will be connected through the internet." Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar said, " We've installed towers to start the internet services in these areas. Spreading awareness, information became hard during COVID pandemic. People were deprived of online studies and online transactions.”