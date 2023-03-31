Trial run of Vande Bharat successfully conducted for Chennai-Coimbatore route

The Vande Bharat Express trial run was successfully conducted on March 30 for the Chennai-Coimbatore section. The trial run was conducted to familiarising the train operating crew with the working of the train set, route, signals and other safety parameters like Level Crossing Gates, block working, etc. and also to acquaint the onboard coach maintenance crew about the train interiors and various technical features of the train. The inauguration of Vande Bharat train is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8