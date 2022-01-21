Treated water from Fukushima Nuclear Power plant safe to be discharged into the sea, says expert

Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station has to inevitably discharge water into the sea which is treated by Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS). Prof. Tadashi Narabayashi is an expert of nuclear engineering who gave insights into the treatment and disposal of water. Prof. Narabayashi introduces one interesting episode about proof of safety. It was undertaken by the students from Taiwan where the import of Fukushima food is banned. The future of Fukushima Power Station is a matter of global concern. Therefore, decommissioning should be done carefully after referring to the opinions of experts and carefully considering all other similar cases around the world.