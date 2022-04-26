Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari requests Elon Musk to manufacture in India

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on April 26, while addressing an event in Delhi, requested Elon Musk to manufacture in India. He said that India has all the competencies and technology. “If Elon Musk is ready to manufacture in India, we've all competencies and technology. Our request to him is to manufacture in India. But suppose he wants to manufacture in China and sell in India, it cannot be a good proposition,” the Union Minister said.