Train booking, cancellation services to remain shut for 6 hours till Nov 21

To normalize passenger services & revert back in a phased manner to the pre-covid levels of service, the Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be shut down for 6 hours during the lean business hours of the night for the next 7 days.

