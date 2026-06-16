Tragic End To Vacation As Delhi Techie Found Dead In Mussoorie Under Mysterious Circumstances

A holiday trip to Uttarakhand that began days after a young couple set out from Delhi has ended in a baffling death, with a 27-year-old software engineer from Gurugram found dead inside a homestay room and investigators now waiting for forensic and post-mortem findings to explain what happened. P Radha Gayatri, a software engineer employed with an information technology firm in Gurugram, was discovered unconscious inside a room at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road on Monday morning. By the time emergency responders reached the property, she had died.