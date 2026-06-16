FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
RCB vs GT final becomes most-watched IPL match; 2026 season hits 87,000 crore minutes watch time

RCB vs GT final becomes most-watched IPL match; 2026 season hits 87,000 crore

Foo Fighters to make India debut in January 2027; check dates, venues, cities, how to book tickets, prices

Foo Fighters to make India debut in January 2027; check dates, venues, tickets

Will Lionel Messi play in Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria? Coach Scaloni drops major update

Will Lionel Messi play in Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

Latest NewsVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 06:07 PM IST

Tragic End To Vacation As Delhi Techie Found Dead In Mussoorie Under Mysterious Circumstances

A holiday trip to Uttarakhand that began days after a young couple set out from Delhi has ended in a baffling death, with a 27-year-old software engineer from Gurugram found dead inside a homestay room and investigators now waiting for forensic and post-mortem findings to explain what happened. P Radha Gayatri, a software engineer employed with an information technology firm in Gurugram, was discovered unconscious inside a room at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road on Monday morning. By the time emergency responders reached the property, she had died.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

A holiday trip to Uttarakhand that began days after a young couple set out from Delhi has ended in a baffling death, with a 27-year-old software engineer from Gurugram found dead inside a homestay room and investigators now waiting for forensic and post-mortem findings to explain what happened.

P Radha Gayatri, a software engineer employed with an information technology firm in Gurugram, was discovered unconscious inside a room at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road on Monday morning. By the time emergency responders reached the property, she had died.

delhi techie news
mussoorie mystery death
techie found dead
mussoorie tragic incident
delhi techie dead in mussoorie
mussoorie suicide case
mussoorie murder mystery
mysterious death uttarakhand
delhi software engineer
mussoorie hotel death
techie vacation tragedy
uttarakhand police investigation
mussoorie breaking news
delhi techie latest updates
software engineer dead
delhi youth death mussoorie
mussoorie crime news
delhi techie mysterious case
Mussoorie
News
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RCB vs GT final becomes most-watched IPL match; 2026 season hits 87,000 crore minutes watch time
RCB vs GT final becomes most-watched IPL match; 2026 season hits 87,000 crore
Foo Fighters to make India debut in January 2027; check dates, venues, cities, how to book tickets, prices
Foo Fighters to make India debut in January 2027; check dates, venues, tickets
Will Lionel Messi play in Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria? Coach Scaloni drops major update
Will Lionel Messi play in Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria?
‘Iran will never have nuclear weapon’: Donald Trump warns Tehran of ‘consequences’ if it breaks the peace agreement
‘Iran will never have nuclear weapon’: Donald Trump warns Tehran
Rihanna flaunts Rs 2.2 crore diamond bracelet gifted by Ambani family - Watch viral video
Rihanna flaunts Rs 2.2 crore diamond bracelet gifted by Ambani family
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement