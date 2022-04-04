Traditional leech therapy camps mushroom in Kashmir valley

Traditional leech therapy treatment is still popular among people in Kashmir. Nowadays, people are rushing towards the camps to take treatment. The camps are being organised by various Unani doctors and practitioners. According to a specialist, leeches can cure frostbite, skin disease, arthritis, uric acid, and other blood infection as they suck out the impure blood from the body. This therapy is very old and is used on a very large scale in Kashmir. It is very safe and patients are being satisfied with the result of the therapy. Leech therapy is used in any season but spring is considered the best period for the therapy.