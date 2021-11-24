{"id":"2921041","source":"DNA","title":"Traditional Kangri that keeps Kashmir warm in sub-zero temperature","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Kashmir Valley has been hit by an intense cold wave with temperatures dipping to sub-zero as people in the Valley have been using every method and appliance to keep themselves warm. But the age-old Kangri (earthen pot) still is the favourite to keep themselves warm. \r

Report by: Idrees Lone\r

