TPDK workers stage protest at Chennai Central railway station against Central Govt

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) workers on May 05 staged a protest at Chennai Central Railway Station against the Central government for conducting the exams of Southern Railways in North Indian cities instead of Tamil Nadu. The protests were held after aspirants of a job at Southern Railways were allotted examination centre in North-Indian cities. The protesters raised slogans and held banners against the BJP-led ruling Central government.