{"id":"2759922","source":"DNA","title":"Tourists suffer due to thick smoke from forest fire incidents in HP’s Dharamshala ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Forest fire has engulfed parts of Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala. Tourists faced severe problems due to the smoke. The smoke has gripped the town very badly for the last two days. District Administration has issued directions to the forest officials to investigate the reasons of fire. Speaking to ANI, one of the tourists said, “We came here every year to enjoy the weather but as compared to last years it is warmer here due to forest fire. The smoke is creating troubles in breathing. It is not like previous years. We are feeling different. People and animals are suffering due to forest fire.” Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, Rakesh Prajapati said, “We have issued directions to the forest officials to investigate the reasons of fire and to take legal action against culprits.”\r

