Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy shuttler PV Sindhu perform Yoga in Hyderabad on International Yoga Day

Hyderabad, June 21 (ANI): Union Minister for Tourism, G Kishan Reddy and shuttler PV Sindhu on June 21 participated in a Yoga program on the occasion of International Yoga Day in Hyderabad. The Minister and the Olympian also performed some Yoga Asanas along with other participants of the event.