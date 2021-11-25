{"id":"2921176","source":"DNA","title":"Tourism growing in Goa due to vaccination coverage: JP Nadda","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"BJP President JP Nadda addressed party workers in Valpo, Goa on November 25. He said, “Goa has completed 100 pc vaccination of the first dose. Second dose will be completed soon. Due to vaccination coverage in the state, tourism is also growing here.”","summary":"BJP President JP Nadda addressed party workers in Valpo, Goa on November 25. He said, “Goa has completed 100 pc vaccination of the first dose. Second dose will be completed soon. Due to vaccination coverage in the state, tourism is also growing here.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-tourism-growing-in-goa-due-to-vaccination-coverage-jp-nadda-2921176","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006971-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2511_DNA_ANI_STORY_24.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637844602","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921176"}