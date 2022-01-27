Tourism Dept of Kashmir starts ‘Srinagar City Heritage Tour Bus Service’

In a bid to revive the Kashmiri tourism, and to attract the cultural and heritage lovers from across the world, the Department of Tourism of Kashmir has invited 22 tour operators from Maharashtra and Pune to visit several key places of the valley’s cultural heritage. To make this step successful, the Tourism Department has started a ‘Srinagar City Heritage Tour Bus Service’ for the tourists, which will take them to various heritage sites to enhance their visit’s experience. The places include archaeological sites, shrines, mosques, temples, and handicrafts, that play a vital role in the promotion of the heritage tourism in the valley. The Tourism Director of Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo, while speaking to ANI said that the department is hoping that the invited guests and operators will further motivate their clients to pay a visit to these heritage sites.