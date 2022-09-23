Total number of Ujjwala beneficiaries is equal to total population of Germany

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar participated in a book discussion on ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ in New York on September 22 (local time). The EAM claimed that the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Scheme are the size of the population of Germany, which is almost 80 million people. “Beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme are the size of the population of Germany- almost 80 million people. All this happened because of a PM who saw an opportunity in technology,” said Dr Jaishankar. ‘Modi@20’ talks about the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Indian Politics.