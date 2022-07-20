हिंदी में पढ़ें
Top News of the Day, July 20
Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on July 20.
New GST rates come into effect: List of household items and services that get costlier from today
CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Marking scheme, how to download here
Presidential Elections 2022: Why fate of Draupadi Murmu, Yashwant Sinha will be decided by ballot boxes, not EVMs
NTA JEE Main Session 2 admit card expected tomorrow: See how to download here
NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Big update! exam postponed, tentatively to begin on July 23
Two accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder gunned down in encounter near Amritsar
Go First Delhi-Guwahati flight's windshield cracks mid-air, diverted to Jaipur
UPSC: Only 4,119 candidates needed for government jobs in 2021-22, lowest number in 10 years
Delhi weather forecast: Yellow alert for national capital today
Covid-19: Five cases of Omicron BA.2.75 variant Centaurus reported in Moscow
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
DNA Exclusive: Another Maharashtra in offing? Soren-Shah meeting catches eyeballs in Jharkhand
Bandon Mein Tha Dum: The IND vs AUS Test series was fought with blood, brains and brawn, says producer Sudip Tewari
'We keep on fighting,' says Jasprit Bumrah on MI's chances of winning IPL 2022 | Exclusive
DNA Exclusive: Harbhajan Singh claims MS Dhoni, BCCI forced him out of Team India
