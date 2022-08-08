हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
cwg 2022
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Top News of the Day, August 8
Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on August 8.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
DNA Special: Why RSS did not hoist the national flag at its Nagpur headquarters for 52 years?
Darlings actor Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump, arrives for Brahmastra promotions with husband Ranbir Kapoor
Darlings: Goodluck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor reviews Alia Bhatt's film, calls her 'unparalleled talent'
NEET UG 2022 answer key expected to be released on THIS date at neet.nta.nic.in
Aamir Khan recreates iconic scene from Andaaz Apna Apna with Mr Faizu, video goes viral
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya ...
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling h...
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6...
Sushant Singh Rajput death ann...
PMV EaS-E, India’s most afford...
Speed Reads
More
CUET PG 2022: NTA releases exam schedule, details here
CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal wins men's singles table tennis event, claims India's 22nd Gold Medal
CWG 2022: Chirag Shetty and Satiwiksairaj Rankireddy win Gold medal in men's doubles badminton match
Rakesh Sachan, UP minister who 'disappeared' from court, sentenced to 1-year jail; later gets bail
AP ICET 2022 result to be declared today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: See how to download here
Most Watched
More
Bharat Bandh: Security beefed up at several places in WB...
News Wrap, July 31...
DNA Big Screen: How Ranbir Kapoor is in transition from bein...
Watch: Moscow celebrates 8th International Day of Yoga ...
Mamata Banerjee arrives to cast vote for 16th Presidential P...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
DNA Exclusive: Another Maharashtra in offing? Soren-Shah meeting catches eyeballs in Jharkhand
Bandon Mein Tha Dum: The IND vs AUS Test series was fought with blood, brains and brawn, says producer Sudip Tewari
'We keep on fighting,' says Jasprit Bumrah on MI's chances of winning IPL 2022 | Exclusive
DNA Exclusive: Harbhajan Singh claims MS Dhoni, BCCI forced him out of Team India
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
cwg 2022
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall