Top news of the day, 25 August
Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on August 25.
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Cattle smuggling scam: CBI raids rice mill 'owned' by Anubrata Mondal's close relative in West Bengal
Manish Sisodia claims BJP offered Rs 20 crore to Delhi MLAs for AAP exodus: Who said what
Raja Singh controversy: BJP suspends Telangana MLA for remarks aimed at Prophet Muhammad
Insurance can protect you from financial mishaps: Know the types and benefits
Overweight man loses 70 kgs after girlfriend calls him fat, leaves him; know his story
Viral Photos of the Day: Taaps...
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehy...
In pics: Ek Villian Returns st...
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Ma...
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Me...
MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MARCH, MAH MHMCT DECLARED: Official website, how to check here
Lucknow University UGET 2022 admit card released at kouniv.ac.in: Exam date, other details here
ICSI CS Executive Result 2022 DECLARED at icsi.edu: All important details here
Bharti Telecom to buy 3.33% Airtel stake from Singtel for 12 crore
Delhi-bound Air India flight from Sydney makes emergency landing in Kolkata after passenger falls ill
Don’t know why I am being stopped from going Singapore, says...
Leshi Singh expresses gratitude to Bihar CM after getting ca...
Research: Mitochondrial DNA mutations associated with heart ...
Top News of the Day, July 5...
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash amounting to Rs 15 crore recov...
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
