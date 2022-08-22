हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Top news of the day, 22 August
Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on August 22.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
Amid #BoycottLiger trend, Vjay Deverkonda says 'I have no fear, not from batch who sits and tweets'
Jogi Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh stars in Ali Abbas Zafar's next, depicts the horrors of 1984 Sikh riots in Delhi
Terror incidents averted in J-K: 10 kg IED destroyed in Pulwama, suicide bomber held in Rajouri
He's Messi, Ronaldo of Cricket: Pakistan's Shadab Khan compares Babar Azam to football GOATs
JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be released on THIS date at jeeadv.ac.in; know how to download
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taaps...
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehy...
In pics: Ek Villian Returns st...
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Ma...
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Me...
Speed Reads
More
TN SSLC Supplementary result 2022 date, time to be declared soon at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, know how to check
Islamic State suicide bomber planning attack on Indian leader detained in Russia: Report
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's close aide Gurulingaswamy Holimath passes away
Sikh woman kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan; community reaches out to MEA
Covid 4th wave: India records 9531 fresh cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours
Most Watched
More
NCB files charges against Rhea Chakraborty in drugs case lin...
Difficult to predict exact time to complete rescue operation...
DNA | Neeraj Chopra has created history AGAIN!...
Udaipur beheading: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel asks BJP to clarif...
DNA : Batla House Encounter: What happened on 13th September...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
DNA Exclusive: Another Maharashtra in offing? Soren-Shah meeting catches eyeballs in Jharkhand
Bandon Mein Tha Dum: The IND vs AUS Test series was fought with blood, brains and brawn, says producer Sudip Tewari
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall