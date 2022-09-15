Top leaders will leave Congress in coming days, says Michael Lobo after joining BJP

Soon after joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Congress leader Michael Lobo took a veiled dig at Congress stating that very soon all top leaders will leave Congress in the coming days because of too much of differences among themselves. “All top Congress leaders who strengthened the party will leave it in the coming days because of too much of differences among themselves. We're representing the people, will have to hear their voices; told us to leave and we are leaving,” said Lobo.