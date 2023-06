Tomato prices soar high across India; cross Rs 80-100/kg mark, know what 's driving the price hike

Tomato prices have crossed Rs 100 per kilogram in many parts of the country over the past few days, fuelling concerns among millions of households. The delayed monsoon and the possibility of weak rainfall in parts of the country is leading to a consistent increase in the prices of vegetables and pulses. Watch this video to know more about the reasons behind the soaring price.