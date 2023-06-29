Search icon
Tomato price hike: What is 'Greedflation'? Will rates come down soon? | DNA India News

In a recent bout of inflation in India, tomato prices in multiple cities have doubled over the course of just one month, with Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru being the worst hit by the sudden spike in tomato prices in the country. The tomato price hike in India is not a result of greedflation, but many citizens, especially those living in the United States and European countries have been paying higher prices for commodities due to this inflation phenomenon.

