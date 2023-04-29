Toddy passe ‘Neera’ Ice Creams in high demand in Gaya

‘Neera’, a pre-fermentation version of palm juice, becomes an industry hit in the Gaya district of Bihar. ‘Neera’, that comes from the Palm tree, is being used to manufacture Ice creams in Gaya. The new innovation is healthy as well as provide job opportunities for the woman in the district. “In Gaya, our women workers are producing 'Neera' ice creams. Last year we had a good sale of these ice creams. It has helped in giving employment to several women. We will work on making as many products of Neera as possible. It's healthy and has good demand,” said Diwakar Gupta, Livelihood Specialist at Jeevika.