Farmers’ efforts have paid off, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 19 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to repeal three farm laws. However, Chief Minister alleged that the decision was in the view of Uttar Pradesh election. “Farmers' efforts have paid off. Given the circumstances in country, Prime Minister was forced to withdraw three farm laws, Today's decision was in view of Uttar Pradesh elections. Prime Minister and BJP putting in all efforts to win polls...You never know if they get a shock like West Bengal,” he added.