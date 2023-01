“To get all countries on one Table requires lot of diplomacy …” Jaishankar on India’s G20 presidency

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar addressed Indian Diaspora in Vienna, Austria. While addressing the event he said, “We want to use the G20 presidency for benefit of the international community and be a voice of fairness, and justice. We want to emerge as the voice of societies and countries that do not have anybody to speak for them, on matters related to energy access and food security.