To commemorate ‘Vijay Diwas,’ Indian Army, Air Force organise cycling expedition

To commemorate the Vijay Diwas and pay tribute to the valour and courage of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil war, a joint cycling expedition from Delhi to Drass is being organised by Indian Army and Airforce. The expedition will start from National War Memorial in Delhi to Kargil War Memoriali Drass. This expedition is in commemoration with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ Around 20 soldiers and air warriors are undertaking the expedition in which they will cover around 1600 kms in 24 days.