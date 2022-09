TN: Police detain 7 AIADMK MLAs protesting over DVAC raid at SP Velumani’s residence

Tamil Nadu Police detained seven AIADMK MLAs and several workers for protesting outside the residence of former state minister SP Velumani in Coimbatore against the raid by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). The searches were done in connection with allegations that Velumani awarded tenders injudiciously to his close associated companies misusing his position.