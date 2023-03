TN: Ma Subramanian inspects mass fever camp in Chennai’s Saidapet

Health Minister of Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramanian inspected a mass fever camp in Saidapet, Chennai on March 10. While addressing a press briefing, the minister informed that 1,000 fever camps across Tamil Nadu including 200 in Chennai will be set up. It is being done after the rise of H3N2 virus cases in the state.