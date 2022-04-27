TN: IGP Central Zone, SP meet Thanjavur chariot electrocution victims in Hospital

IGP, Central Zone Tiruchirappalli V Balakrishnan and Thanjavur SP Ravali Priya on April 27 visited Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital where the injured who sustained wounds due to electrocution are admitted. The mishap took place on April 26 after a temple car came in contact with a live wire. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the unfortunate event and announced Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of victims.