TN Governor RN Ravi attends book launch event in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on May 06 attended the book launch event of 'The Lurking Hydra: South Asia`s Terror Travail' in Chennai. “Popular Front of India is a very dangerous organisation. essentially its aim is to destabilise this country from within. There are political parties that are supporting them for their own political vested interest. It is a threat we need to be very careful about," Tamil Nadu Governor added.