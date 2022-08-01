TN Governor recalls Balakot strike says Pakistan has to pay the cost if it commits act of terrorism

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on July 31 recalled India’s Balakot air strike and said that if Pakistan commits an act of terrorism it will have to pay the cost. “When the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack happened, the whole country was traumatised; the country was humiliated by a handful of terrorists. Within 9 months of the attacks, our then Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh) and Pak PM (Yusuf Raza Gillani) signed a joint communique stating both countries were victims of terrorism. What is this?” said Ravi at an event in Kochi. “It has to be clear whether Pakistan is a friend or an enemy. After the Pulwama attack, we hit back at Pakistan in Balakot using air power. The message was that if you commit an act of terrorism you will have to pay the cost,” he added.