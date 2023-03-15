Search icon
TN: Forest fire breaks out near Kodaikanal Hills in Dindigul

A forest fire broke out near Kodaikanal Hills in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

