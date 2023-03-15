हिंदी में पढ़ें
TN: Forest fire breaks out near Kodaikanal Hills in Dindigul
A forest fire broke out near Kodaikanal Hills in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.
