TN Flag hoisting ceremony for ‘Chithirai’ festival held at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai

The flag hoisting ceremony for the 'Chithirai' festival took place at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on April 23. Thousands of devotees thronged the Temple to witness the flag-hoisting ceremony. The presiding deities of the temple, Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, were brought in palanquins during the flag hoisting.