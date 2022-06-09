Search icon
TN: Fire breaks out at Sri Mariamman Temple Pandal in Madurai

A massive fire broke out at Sri Mariamman Temple Pandal in Madurai on June 08. However, no causalities have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

