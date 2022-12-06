TN English teacher from Madurai receives‘Best differently-abled teacher’ award from CM Stalin

Sundaram, a deaf teacher has been working at YMCA Kamak high school which is an institution for hearing-impaired children. Sundaram is an English teacher and has received the state level award for 'Best differently-abled teacher' from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The headmaster of the school, Joys Marry told,“We are very happy that Sundar works for our school.”