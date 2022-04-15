TN Devotees participate in annual chariot festival in Madurai

A large number of devotees on April 15 participated in the annual chariot festival in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The annual ‘Chithirai’ festival commenced on April 05 with its traditional temple flag hoisting at Meenakshi Amman Temple. Chithirai Festival, also known as Chithirai Thiruvizha, Meenakshi Kalyanam, or Meenakshi Thirukalyanam is the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.