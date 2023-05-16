TN CM MK Stalin meets victims of Hooch tragedy in Viluppuram Government Hospital

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on May 15 met the people who are hospitalised at Viluppuram Government Hospital after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. The tragedy happened in Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet of Marakkanam where a group of people consumed illicit liquor on the evening of May 13. The number of people who died after consuming spurious liquor in two separate incidents in the State has increased to 12. On May 14, CM Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the families of the deceased and also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to those hospitalised.