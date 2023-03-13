TN: BJP workers stage protest against State govt in Chennai

BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President VP Duraisamy and the party workers staged a protest in Chennai against the state government for non-utilisation of central government funds allocated for the SC-ST welfare scheme. The BJP alleged that more than 10 crore rupees had been sent back to the central government as it was not used. Protest was held near the Ambedkar statue in Koyambedu, Chennai. Police detained the protestors to maintain law and order.