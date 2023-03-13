Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

TN: BJP workers stage protest against State govt in Chennai

BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President VP Duraisamy and the party workers staged a protest in Chennai against the state government for non-utilisation of central government funds allocated for the SC-ST welfare scheme. The BJP alleged that more than 10 crore rupees had been sent back to the central government as it was not used. Protest was held near the Ambedkar statue in Koyambedu, Chennai. Police detained the protestors to maintain law and order.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Auto Expo 2023: 5 cars at display that are launching in India this year
E-passport, SMS, online banking: Here’s how to check Post Office savings account balance in 6 ways
Photos: From Virat Kohli , Hardik Pandya to KL Rahul; these cricketers married Bollywood actresses
Happy Chocolate Day: From Kumar Gaurav and Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, a look at Bollywood's OG chocolate boys
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 best-looking cars that you can’t afford to miss
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MP TET 2023 answer key out: Official website, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.