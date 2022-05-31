TN BJP workers demand DMK to fulfil manifesto promises on fuel tax

amil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai on May 31 in Chennai, participated in a protest, and asked the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party to fulfil their manifesto promises on tax on petrol and diesel. The party demanded the state government to reduce the tax. “DMK promised in their manifesto that they will reduce the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 respectively. PM Modi has reduced fuel prices twice. We demand the state government to fulfil what it has promised in its manifesto,” K Annamalai said.