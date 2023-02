TN: BJP to go on hunger strike against Army Jawan killing, says Narayanan Thirupathy

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy slammed MK Stalin-led DMK government over the killing of Army Jawan allegedly by a DMK Counsellor. He accused DMK of threatening the opposition leaders. He said, “DMK has been saying that we are in power, we can do whatever we want.” Narayanan Thirupathy called for a hunger strike and candle march in memory of the deceased.