TN Assembly observes 2-minute silence on loss of 11 lives in Thanjavur electrocution accident

Tamil Nadu Assembly observed a 2-minute silence on the loss of 11 lives in Thanjavur electrocution incident on April 27. The Chief Minister will be meeting the injured and the families of the deceased. In a tragic incident, at least 11 persons died and 14 sustained injuries as due to electrocution during a temple chariot festival in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu on April 26. Injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.