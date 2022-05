TN: ASP Lavanya helps students dropped out from schools during pandemic to get enrolled again

Additional Superintendent of Police Lavanya from Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu is helping the drop-out students to get enrolled in schools again. These students were unable to attend the schools due to pandemic related hardships. Also, the schools have been closed for the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. As the schools opened again, she is helping the students in joining the school.