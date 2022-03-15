TN Anti-corruption body raids at AIADMK leader SP Velumanis residence in Coimbatore

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit has registered new disproportionate assets case against AIADMK leader SP Velumani. They conducted raids at the residence of former Tamil Nadu minister Velumani in Coimbatore on March 15. Searches are related to corruption allegations against former minister based on the evidence taken during searches few months ago.