TN: 5 members of a family killed after vehicles collide with each other at NH in Cuddalore

Five people lost their lives after several vehicles collided with each other on the Trichy-Vellore National highway on January 02. At first, two buses collided with each other after which two lorries and two car collided at the same spot resulting in the death of five people of the same family who were in one of the cars. After receiving the information about the mishap, teams of fire department reached the spot and recovered the bodies and sent it to the hospital for the autopsy to be done.

Karnataka seer Siddeshwara Swami passes away at 81 after prolonged illness
