TMC will stage protest against Centre’s decision to cut EPF interest rate

Trinamool Congress will stage a protest against the Central Government’s decision to cut the Employment Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate. Speaking to ANI, the party’s General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on June 04 said, “We strongly condemn the decision of reducing the interest rate on employees’ provident fund (EPF) taken by the Central govt. Will stage protest against it.”