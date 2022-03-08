TMC took vertical jump in Goan political scenario: National Vice President Luizinho Faleiro

National Vice President of All India Trinamool Congress Luizinho Faleiro on March 08, while commenting on exit polls said that the party has taken a vertical jump in the Goan political scenario. “Nobody can predict what will happen in Goa. Let's wait for the election results. Within 3 months, the party has taken a vertical jump in the Goan political scenario. We will soon fight the Panchayat Elections,” said Luizinho Faleiro.