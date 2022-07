TMC protests to demand induction of Garo, Khasi languages in Eighth schedule

Trinamool Congress MPs protested near the Parliament demanding the induction of Garo and Khasi languages in the Eighth schedule. The Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India lists the official languages of the Republic of India.Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, “We're demanding inclusion of Garo and Khasi in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. I'm going to raise this issue in Zero Hour today in the Parliament.”