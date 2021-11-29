{"id":"2921710","source":"DNA","title":"TMC MPs protest in Parliament premises, demand discussion over Farm Laws Repeal Bill","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"As Winter Session began in Parliament, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs staged protested near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue demanding a discussion on Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. “TMC wanted to have a discussion on Farm Laws Repeal Bill but the government is afraid to discuss the conditions of the farmers. Government is not giving Opposition a chance to speak on behalf of the farmers,” said TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. ","summary":"As Winter Session began in Parliament, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs staged protested near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue demanding a discussion on Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. “TMC wanted to have a discussion on Farm Laws Repeal Bill but the government is afraid to discuss the conditions of the farmers. Government is not giving Opposition a chance to speak on behalf of the farmers,” said TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-tmc-mps-protest-in-parliament-premises-demand-discussion-over-farm-laws-repeal-bill-2921710","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007529-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/291121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_28.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638192602","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921710"}