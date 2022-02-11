TMC leader Sheikh Sufiyan responsible for post-poll violence in West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on February 10 alleged that TMC leader Sheikh Sufiyan is responsible for the violence that broke after Assembly Elections in West Bengal last year. Speaking to ANI, he said, “We met State Election Commission in view of post-poll violence at the behest of TMC which has created a ‘gas chamber for democracy’ like situation in Bengal to affect civic polls. We advised SEC to deploy CAPF in the state.” “TMC's Sheikh Sufiyan responsible for post-poll violence and atrocities meted out to women. The situation in Bengal is worse than in Kashmir. Hindus are in danger. Over 1 lakh Hindus left the state in post-poll violence. Intruders have entered, attempt to change state's demography,” he added.